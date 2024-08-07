Month on, no headway in tracing 7-month-old girl ‘abducted’ from Ludhiana railway station

Over a month after a seven-month-old girl was reported missing from the railway station, the police are yet to get any substantial clues in tracing the minor. Over a month after a seven-month-old girl was reported missing from the railway station, the police are yet to get any substantial clues in tracing the minor. (HT File)

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have scanned through all the footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed around the station but have not found any leads on who abducted the girl.

“We have put in all the effort. We have seen the camera footage from all the areas near the railway station, but we couldn’t find any clue so far,” said sub-inspector Satish Kumar, who is the investigation officer on the case.

On June 30, the minor’s family members, who had returned to the city from the Vaishno Devi shrine Jammu and Kashmir, were sleeping at the railway station before leaving for their home in Basti Jodhewal. The minor, Khushi, was sleeping with her mother but when the latter woke up, she found her daughter missing.

“It been over a month. The police aren’t doing anything. Three days ago, we were called to the police station, but they did not tell us anything. They just assured us that they were trying their best,” said Khushi’s mother Poonam Devi, 24.

“Her father has not been able to go to work since then. I have barely been able to bring myself to do anything as well,” she added.

Inspector Kumar said they were putting up posters of Khushi in trains. He said the cops were in contact with Uttar Pradesh Police as a similar case was reported there.

Earlier, the GRP had said that they were facing difficulties in tracing Khushi as the camera that covered the spot from where Khushi was abducted was out of service at time of the incident.