More than 330 players participate in kabaddi and kho kho trials under Khelo India in Ludhiana

The trials for kabaddi and kho kho for Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) assessment trials, organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) were held at SAI training centre, adjoining multipurpose hall in Ludhiana. More than 330 athletes participated in 10 physical fitness tests and kabaddi and kho kho specific tests. Players taking fitness tests during the Khelo India trials at SAI Centre Ludhiana. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

The trials for five sports events have already been conducted including football, in which more than 200 athletes participated on Monday, volleyball, in which more than 300 players appeared for the trials on Tuesday and athletics, for which

More than 150 athletes participated on Wednesday. The trials for wrestling will be conducted on Friday at SAI training centre.