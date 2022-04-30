More trouble for Bajwa Developers: CLU of 3.23 acres of Mohali project revoked by Punjab chief town planner

In more trouble for Bajwa Developers Private Limited, the Punjab chief town planner has revoked the change of land use (CLU) issued for a portion of land that is part of its 139-acre residential project in Sunny Enclave, Sector 123.

Located in Jandpur and Sihanpur villages in Sector 123, the land in question, sized 3.23 acres, was declared a part of the project by the realty firm when the CLU was sought, even though it never owned it.

The matter came to fore following complaints by the actual landowners, who approached the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) that has now also withdrawn the layout plan of the entire 139-acre project.

The decisions come a month after Jarnail Singh Bajwa, the owner of Bajwa Developers, and his son, Sukhdev Singh Bajwa, alias Sunny, were arrested for cheating two customers.

Though a public notice, GMADA has asked the public to be careful before buying or selling plots/showrooms in the said locality.

Licence for project expired in 2019

Notably, the licence for the project, issued to the builder in 2014, expired in 2019. But GMADA never renewed it owing to the builder’s failure to pay licence fee and external development charges that have piled up to ₹95 crore.

As part of its 139-acre project, the builder has cut out plots ranging from 150 square yards to 300 square yards. Some plots have already been sold and around 100 owners have finished constructing their houses, while many more are coming up.

A senior officer of GMADA said, “In view of the anomalies, the entire project’s layout plan has been withdrawn and the developer has been asked to send a revised plan after deducting the 3.23 acres for which the CLU has been revoked. Also, the licence of the project will only be renewed after the outstanding amount of nearly ₹95 crore is paid to GMADA.”

The builder has been directed to clear the dues through 30 monthly instalments of ₹3.16 crore.

Earlier on March 23, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had disconnected the power connections of around 100 families in the locality owing to non-payment of bills for over six months. The power was temporarily restored after one month, on April 23, after the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

When contacted, the builder’s advocate, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, said, “We have given an undertaking to GMADA that all issues will be sorted within 15 days. We will also be developing infrastructure for permanent power supply to the locality and hope to resolve all matters in two weeks’ time.”

HC directs PSPCL to restore power to another society developed by builder

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed the PSPCL managing director to restore power connection to Sunny Basant Welfare Society in Sector 117, Mohali, within three days.

Power supply to the society, also developed by Bajwa Developers, was cut on March 25 as the builder did not ensure infrastructure as desired by PSPCL.

In view of prevailing weather conditions and also due to residents’ submissions that examinations of children are going on, the court directed PSPCL to restore power to the society within three days and submit a response on the plea by May 9.

