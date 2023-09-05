Multi-level parking in shambles, visitors suffer

Built for the convenience of locals, the multi-level parking at the mini-secretariat has been plagued with several issues, including non-functional lifts, damaged and dirty toilets, mismanaged parking and absence of security staff, making it difficult for the visitors to use the facility. Vehicles parked haphazardly at the multi-level parking at the mini-secretariat in Ludhiana. The parking facility boasts of 120 slots for cars on each floor. (HT PHOTO)

The district administration has failed to take requisite measures to maintain the multi-level parking which was built with the cost of approximately ₹14 crore.

In August 2022, a private company secured a contract worth ₹44 lakh to manage the parking facility, but it was cancelled in January 2023 following numerous complaints of overcharging made by the contractor’s employees. Since then, the parking facility has been in shambles.

The ground level of the multi-level parking structure was constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) in 2010 at a cost of approximately ₹9 crore. The first and second floors were added, complete with lifts and toilet facilities on each level, incurring an additional expense of ₹4.5 crore.

Despite spending huge funds, the district administration has been unable to maintain the parking facility. No personnel have been assigned by the administration to oversee parking security and maintenance.

The parking facility boasts of 120 slots for cars on each floor, including the roof of the second floor. However, the lifts, initially installed for public convenience, have been non-functional for several months. Staircases, intended for use as an alternative, are now covered in layers of filth and dust.

Out of the three washrooms provided, none are operational for public. Visitors are concerned about safety as there are no CCTV cameras installed inside the parking area. In addition to this, several commercial and government vehicles are often parked here for extended periods without any monitoring or regulation.

Sanjeev Verma, a 65-year-old visitor, said, “I come to the district court twice a month for my case hearings, and I park my vehicle at the multi-level parking, which is in a bad condition. On my recent visit, I parked on the second floor, and it took me 20 minutes to navigate through the parking chaos because there is no vehicle management.”

Ramesh Sharma, another visitor, said, “This parking lot has sadly turned into a haven for drug addicts. A few days ago, I parked my vehicle and when I came back, I noticed some youngsters taking drugs on the roof of the second floor. I urge the authorities to deploy staff to ensure the safety of visitors.”

Laxman, a vendor near the multi-level parking facility stated, “The parking facility is in a deplorable state. Because there are no staff members available, people often ask me to watch over their parked vehicles. For senior citizens, reaching the second floor to get their vehicles is an arduous task since the lifts have been non-functional for several months.”

Upinderjit Kaur Brar, assistant commissioner (general), said that they were working on finding a solution, either by awarding a new contract to a different company or exploring alternative ways to manage the parking facility.

Emphasising that it is not feasible for the district administration to assign just one person to oversee the multi-level parking as it requires a dedicated team for effective management, Brar assured that a decision regarding this matter will be taken soon.