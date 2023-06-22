As monsoon nears, Chandigarh MC forms teams to tackle water logging

Keeping the coming monsoon season in mind, the municipal corporation (MC) has constituted as many as 18 teams to control flood or water logging throughout the city. The teams will be operative from July 1 to September 30 to handle the problem of water stagnation. Two control centres have also been made operational round the clock to handle water logging in Chandigarh during monsoon. (HT File)

Sharing details, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “MC has already cleaned 95% of all blocked road gullies in the city. A total of 18 teams have been constituted, consisting of one sub-divisional engineer (SDE) and junior engineer (JE), to remain active in the field during the rainy season.”

Meanwhile, two control centres, one at Water Filling Station, Sector 15 (telephone number 0172-2540-200) and another at Manimajra Water Works-II, MHC (telephone number 0172-2738-082) have also been made operational round the clock, in three shifts, with telephone attendants. Residents can lodge complaints of water logging during rains in the given numbers, she added.

“All team leaders will arrange required labour for the removal of the blockage in stormwater drainage during rain. Teams will also work under the supervision of divisional officers. Sub-divisional engineers of the road wing of the concerned area and the MOH wing will also move in their areas with sufficient labour to get any blockage removed at any point of the road due to depression/grass on berms or any other reason in the areas under their jurisdiction respectively,” she said.