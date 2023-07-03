International Plastic Bag Free Day: Chandigarh MC distributes compostable bags at apni mandis

With an aim of becoming plastic-free city and to raise awareness about harmful impacts of single-use plastic bags, municipal corporation will make compostable bags available for vendors at Apni Mandis. Officials also distributed compostable bags to mark International Plastic Bag Free Day on Monday. Officials distributing compostable bags at Apni Mandi, Sector 45, in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Mayor Anup Gupta and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra distributed compostable bags to the vendors at the mandi in Sector 45. Senior deputy mayor Kanwarjeet Singh and area councillor Gurpreet Singh were also present on the occasion.

“We hope that the initiative will raise awareness and inspire citizens to make a positive change for a cleaner and greener future. The distribution of compostable bags was aimed at promoting the use of eco-friendly alternatives,” the mayor said.

Mitra said that the MC is committed to promoting sustainable practices and reducing the use of single-use plastic bags in the city. She added that the civic body will make compostable bags available at reasonable prices at the mandis.

She warned of strict action against those using the banned plastic bags.

Mitra added that the civic body has been implementing multiple initiatives to reduce plastic waste and move towards a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future.