Eight, including MC officials, booked for property fraud in Ludhiana

The municipal corporation has filed a complaint against 8 persons, including officials of the civic body, in a four-decade old case of property fraud. Eight, including MC officials, booked for property fraud

As per the civic body officials, a portion (129 yards) of MC residential property (14-L Model Town) was sold by unknown persons in 1984 to Yudhvir Singh.

The MC moved the court against the same and court proceedings in different cases pertaining to this property continued for around a decade. In the meantime, the property was subsequently sold to other persons who have also been named in the FIR. The court ordered in favour of those in possession of the property in 2003.

On the complaint of municipal town planner (MTP), An FIR has been lodged under section 174, 419, 420, 427, 447, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC and section 82 of Registration Act at Model Town police station against eight persons.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that strict instructions have also been issued to the concerned staff of the MC to properly pursue all court cases otherwise strict action will be taken against them.