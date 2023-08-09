Murder bid on dera follower: Faridkot police get 2-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Brar

A Faridkot court on Tuesday remanded gangster Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vikram Brar, a key aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to two-day police custody in connection with a case of attempt to murder a Dera Sacha Sauda follower. Faridkot police presented Brar in the court of judicial magistrate Ajaypal Singh after his three-day remand in an extortion case ended on Tuesday.

The court sent him to two-day police custody in a murder bid case.

On July 26, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought Brar from the UAE and arrested him. The arrest was made in a terror-gangster conspiracy case that the Central agency is investigating. Faridkot police had brought Brar on a day’s transit remand from Delhi on Friday and got his custody in ₹50 lakh extortion case.

Brar is accused in an attempt to murder case of a Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower Shakti Singh. Singh is an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case. On October 2, 2021, Faridkot police said that they had foiled an attempt on the life of Shakti Singh with the arrest of a resident of Jeonwala village with two 9mm pistols.