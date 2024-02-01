 Museum dedicated to preservation of Sikh culture to come up in Kurukshetra: CM Khattar - Hindustan Times
Museum dedicated to preservation of Sikh culture to come up in Kurukshetra: CM Khattar

Museum dedicated to preservation of Sikh culture to come up in Kurukshetra: CM Khattar

ByPress Trust of India, Kurukshetra
Feb 01, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Taking inspiration from the values and ideals of the Sikh Gurus, Khattar said this museum will serve as a “repository of inspiration” for future generations.

A grand museum dedicated to the preservation and enrichment of the Sikh culture will come up in Kurukshetra’s Pipli, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Wednesday.

A separate poll body has been set up to conduct the elections to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, and it is expected that the election schedule will be released soon, Khattar said. (Source: X)

He was addressing a gathering after releasing a book based on the works done by the state government for “Guru Sewa” during an event at the Kurukshetra University.On the occasion, Khattar said a separate Gurdwara Management Committee has already been formed for running affairs of the gurdwaras in Haryana.

He said there had been a long-standing dispute over the management of gurdwaras in Haryana, “But after putting up a strong legal fight in the Supreme Court, a separate Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee was established for Haryana”.

“This was not a political issue, but considering the situation in Punjab, a separate committee was formed so that the gurdwaras in Haryana could be managed properly. We believe that politics should be kept separate from the gurdwaras,” he said.

A separate poll body has been set up to conduct the elections to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, and it is expected that the election schedule will be released soon, said the chief minister.

Khattar said that when one hears stories about Sikh Gurus, these portray qualities of valour, courage, and compassion.

“However, merely reading history won’t be enough; instead, we all need to walk on the path shown by the Gurus for the betterment of society,” he said.

The chief minister also said he considers the 2.80 crore people of Haryana as his family and works for their wellbeing.

Follow Us On