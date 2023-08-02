Two men found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kapurthala

Two youths were found dead in Kapurthala’s Hamira village under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased were identified as Bikramjit Singh (38) and Satpal Singh (30), both residents of Raipur Peerbaksh. Their bodies were found abandoned in the village situated on Amritsar-Jalandhar national highway.

Police suspect drug overdose as a reason behind the deaths but said that bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact reason.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajpal Singh Sandhu said a motorcycle and their mobile phone were recovered near the bodies.

There were no visible injury marks on the bodies, and the actual cause of death would be known after the post-mortem examination, he added.

Bikramjit’s brother Rajinder Singh said the duo were friends and had gone on a motorcycle on Monday morning. When they did not return home, their family members lodged a missing complaint.

