Narrow escape for family in Ludhiana as man sets house, 3 vehicles on fire

A family in Joshi Nagar had a narrow escape after a man, reportedly under the influence of liquor, set ablaze their house and three vehicles parked on the street, in the early hours of Saturday. The family, which includes two children, aged 8 and 3, managed to escape in time, and raised the alarm.

Locals, meanwhile, nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police. He was identified as Shankar, 30, a labourer, of Joshi Nagar.

Pankaj Walia, a caterer by profession, said that he, along with his wife and children, was fast asleep when the arsonist set their house on fire. They woke up and saw that the entire house was engulfed in flames, and rushed outside. Once outside, he noticed that a pick-up auto parked next to their house was also on fire, and called the fire brigade.

Walia added that the fire had reached up to the second floor of the house and damaged furniture and other household goods. He said he has incurred a loss of approximately ₹4 lakh.

Sandeep Rai, a local, said that his auto-rickshaw and a Tata Nano car belonging to another resident, Survinder Singh, had also been gutted.

Rai added that over the last few months, several vehicles parked outside the houses were being damaged or set on fire but they were not aware who was behind it. However this time, they woke up in time and noticed Shankar fleeing the spot.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the locality also captured the accused in the act.

Haibowal station house officer, sub-inspector Harpreet Singh said that Shankar has been arrested and booked under Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house etc) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 5 of the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act.