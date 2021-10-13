National Achievement Survey: Ludhiana block nodal officers told to visit all schools by October 20

With a month left for the students to appear for the National Achievement Survey (NAS) exam, district education officer (DEO) Lakhbir Singh Samra has directed block nodal officers (BNOs) in the district to visit all schools in their respective blocks by October 20 to analyse the preparation for the NAS.

The DEO held a meeting with over 400 government school heads to discuss the strategies for the preparation of NAS in the schools.

The BNOs have been asked to discuss the results of students in September bi-monthly exams and sensitise them towards the survey exams in order to achieve the top spot in the country.

The stress on cent percent participation of students was laid during the meeting. The schools have been asked to give special attention to the attendance of students.

Special strategies have been made to guarantee the higher performance of students in the NAS examination.

A few strategies include special subject-wise PPT, especially for Classes VIII and X, on the least scored five questions during the bi-monthly tests held last month.

Moreover, schools have been asked to conduct weekly tests of students from videos and PPTs shared by the education department with schools for the NAS preparations.

School heads and principals have been told to hold meetings with subject teachers whose results were not satisfactory during the bi-monthly tests.

Most of the students secured marks between 40% to 80% in bi-monthly tests but in order to bag the first spot in the country, all students will have to get over 80% marks in the NAS exam.

Sharing the strategies, DEO, secondary, Lakhbir Singh said, “Questions related to weekly learning outcomes will be included in each weekly assignment and in word wall activity. Links of YouTube videos related to these learning outcomes will be shared in the field.”

He added that students were being trained to fill the OMR sheets as the department doesn’t want them to make silly mistakes in the NAS exam.

Meanwhile, Davinder Singh Chhina, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Shahapur, said the preparations for the NAS were in the full swing and in the final phase.

“We are stressing more on the revision. Private apps, including Khan Academy and Wordwall, are being used for the preparations along with booklets being supplied to students by the department and other online and offline modes. The motive is to get the top spot for the state. The teachers and students have been working really hard for the same,” said Chhina.