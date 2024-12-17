National policy draft on agri marketing: Punjab minister Gurmeet Khudian to meet farmers this week

Punjab agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian held deliberations with senior officers of the department on the draft of “National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing” on Monday and decided to call a meeting with farmers and other stakeholders within this week. Punjab agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said the draft policy needs consultation with stakeholders as it could have serious implications for the state and its farmers. (HT File)

Khudian, along with additional chief secretary, agriculture and farmers welfare, Anurag Verma, Punjab state farmers’ chairman Sukhpal Singh, Punjab mandi board secretary Ramvir, asked the department officials to call a meeting with representatives of farmers, agriculture experts and other stakeholders immediately to analyse the draft policy shared by the GoI.

He further said the draft policy needs consultation with stakeholders as it could have serious implications for the state and its farmers.

Khudian said the agriculture department has already sent a letter to deputy agriculture marketing adviser and convener of the drafting committee, SK Singh, to give at least three weeks’ time to send comments on the draft policy.

Reaffirming chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government’s unwavering stand for the betterment and welfare of the state farmers, the agriculture minister directed the officials to conduct a study of the draft policy to ensure that not a single point, which may have long-term or short-term implications for farmers, is left unconsidered.

He also asked the officials concerned to lay special focus on issues such as MSP, market fee to further strengthen the mandi board in general and the state’s agriculture marketing infrastructure in specific, besides ensuring a safe environment that can safeguard farmers interests from big corporates.