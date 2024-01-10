National School Games: Punjab bags three golds in karate; football team advances to quarterfinals

The fourth day of the National School Games being held at various locations in Ludhiana witnessed outstanding performances by Punjab athletes in the U-19 girls’ competitions, specifically dominating in karate and football. Jatin, Namandeep and Daljit Kaur secured gold medals in karate, displaying prowess in various weight categories. HT Image

In the karate U-19 boys’ division, Jatin emerged victorious in the 40 kg category by defeating Santosh from Chhattisgarh, while Abhay Rajput of Uttar Pradesh claimed the top spot in the 45 kg category. Namandeep Sharma from Punjab clinched the gold in the U-19 boys’ 62 kg category.

In the karate girls’ U-19 36 kg category, Uttar Pradesh’s Swastik Kumari won the first place by defeating Delhi’s Kanika. Amarutha of Karnataka and Saloni of Punjab tied for the third place. Shashi Kala of Uttar Pradesh won the first place by defeating Manveen Kaur bal of Punjab in the 40 kg category . The third place match between Haryana’s Sania and Kerala’s Ashifa was tied.

Daljit of Punjab defeated Mohanalakshmi of Tamil Nadu in the 44 kg weight category of girls karate competition. Jigasa of Chhattisgarh and Fidha of Kerala for tied for the third place.

Adding to the glory, Punjab’s football team secured a notable 2-0 victory over Chhattisgarh in the pre-quarterfinals, advancing to the quarterfinals, alongside other formidable teams from West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Jharkhand.

In judo competitions, under-17 boys exhibited excellence with Abhimaan of Haryana securing gold in the 66 kg category, Ankit of Haryana dominating in the 73 kg category and Harmanpreet of Punjab triumphing in the 81 kg category by defeating Huidrom of Manipur. In the under-17 girls’ judo competition, Nikita of Uttar Pradesh and Nancy of Madhya Pradesh claimed gold in the 40 kg and 48 kg categories, respectively. Yamglem of Manipur triumphed in the 57 kg category.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals of the football matches are slated for January 10, with the finals scheduled for January 11. District education officer Madam Dimple Madan praised the athletes’ achievements and stressed the importance of providing necessary facilities to participants from across states.