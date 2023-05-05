Ludhiana: NCPCR member highlights ‘deplorable’ condition of juvenile home

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Preeti Bhardwaj Dalal during her visit to a state-run juvenile home on Thursday found it to be in a pathetic state. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Preeti Bhardwaj Dalal during her visit to a state-run juvenile home on Thursday found it to be in a pathetic state. (Manish/HT)

During the inspection that went on for about two hours, Dalal observed that not only was it running beyond capacity but also the maintenance of the home was below the standards recommended by the commission.

She claimed that she felt unsafe as the inmates there hooted at her while she was inspecting the premises of the home. The home near Gill Road has a capacity of 50 children, while currently it is housing around 90-100 children from across seven districts. The home shelters juveniles of seven districts, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala and Ludhiana.

Tarun Aggarwal, superintendent of the centre, said 80% of inmates account from Ludhiana and Amritsar.

During the inspection, Dalal said that the home not only lacked basic amenities like clean toilets but also had pornographic content scribbled on the walls of washrooms. She claimed that two barracks had LCD televisions indicating that selected individuals were being given VIP treatment.

“There was complete mismanagement and lack of hygiene. I visited observation homes in Amritsar and Jalandhar earlier this week, but Ludhiana has disappointed me the most. Directions have been issued to the stakeholders concerned to improve the situation there and, if required, action would be taken against the authorities for neglecting their duties,” she added.

She claimed that there was interference from the observation home managing authorities while she was inspecting the premises. However, members of the observation home, including child welfare committee (CWC) member Sangeeta and member of juvenile justice board Dr Kamaljit, said they got a letter from the district child security officer in this regard due to which they were there.

During the inspection, Dalal was accompanied by CWC chairman Gurjeet Singh Romana, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Anita Darshi and other officials.

Darshi said, “We will work to improve the areas highlighted by Dalal during her visit. TV screens have already been shifted and the rest of the concerns will be raised before the DC for further course of action.”

To ensure the age of a few inmates, Dalal has ordered to conduct ossification test (age determining test) for those who appear above the age of 18, Darshi added.

However, the observation home administrators denied the allegations and called it a ‘political stunt’.

Referring to the remarks made by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Mahesh Singla, who visited the observation home on April 29, Dr Kamaljit Kaur, member, Juvenile Justice Board, said, “The NHRC member visited us a week ago and made so many positive remarks about us. However, Dalal not only ridiculed the staff members but also used derogatory words against the juvenile inmates. She used such unparliamentarily words that violated the juvenile Act.”

Agreeing over the lack of basic amenities and poor infrastructure, the observation home authorities said they were doing their best with available resources and funds.