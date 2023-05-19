Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Truck runs over Nepalese national in Panchkula’s Raipur Rani

Truck runs over Nepalese national in Panchkula’s Raipur Rani

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 19, 2023 06:39 AM IST

An eyewitness told the police that as the man proceeded to cross the road, a speeding truck coming from Raipur Rani hit him, dragged him for a few metres and fled the scene

A speeding truck ran over a Nepalese national while he was crossing the road in Raipur Rani, police said on Thursday.

An eyewitness said the man was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Raipur Rani in an unconscious state. But doctors referred him to PGIMER, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. (Getty images)
The deceased was identified as Dhiraj Tamang, 30.

An eyewitness, Babu Lal of Raipur Rani, told the police that he works in a plastic factory in Haripur. On Tuesday, he was standing outside his office around 7.30 pm, when he saw a man walking from Raipur Rani towards Mauli. As the man proceeded to cross the road, a speeding truck coming from Raipur Rani hit him, dragged him for a few metres and fled the scene. The truck bore a Haryana registration number.

Lal said the man was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Raipur Rani in an unconscious state. But doctors referred him to PGIMER, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Raipur Rani police have registered a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified truck driver, and launched further probe to nab him.

