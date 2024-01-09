New academic session starts at PGIMER, Chandigarh

PGIMER should start soft skill programmes for resident doctors, said PGIMER alumnus and noted gastroenterologist Dr D Nageshwar Reddy during inauguration of the new academic session at the premier institute on Monday. Chief guest Dr D Nageshwar Reddy and PGIMER, Chandigarh, director Dr Vivek Lal with the newly enrolled resident doctors after inauguration of the new academic session on Monday. (HT Photo)

As many as 388 MD, MS, DM, and MCh resident doctors took part in the oath-taking and pinning ceremony.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Chief guest at the event, Dr Reddy highlighted that while PGIMER provided excellent technical and scientific training, essential soft skills such as effective communication with patients, empathy, and leadership abilities were equally crucial for doctors. He suggested courses focused on developing these skills at PGIMER, as doctors inevitably encountered situations where such skills played a pivotal role in patient care.

During his keynote address titled “Lessons from PGI: My Journey”, he reflected on his experiences at the institute, highlighting the influence of his teacher Dr JB Dilawari who inspired him to specialise in endoscopy.

After concluding his training, Dr Reddy embarked on a solo practice, swiftly earning recognition as a distinguished gastroenterologist. He founded AIG Hyderabad, a globally acclaimed gastroenterology hospital. The hospital secured the title of the Best Hospital in the World-2022 by The News Week magazine.