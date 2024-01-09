close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / New academic session starts at PGIMER, Chandigarh

New academic session starts at PGIMER, Chandigarh

ByRobert Abraham, Chandigarh
Jan 09, 2024 09:34 AM IST

As many as 388 MD, MS, DM, and MCh resident doctors took part in the oath-taking and pinning ceremony

PGIMER should start soft skill programmes for resident doctors, said PGIMER alumnus and noted gastroenterologist Dr D Nageshwar Reddy during inauguration of the new academic session at the premier institute on Monday.

Chief guest Dr D Nageshwar Reddy and PGIMER, Chandigarh, director Dr Vivek Lal with the newly enrolled resident doctors after inauguration of the new academic session on Monday. (HT Photo)
Chief guest Dr D Nageshwar Reddy and PGIMER, Chandigarh, director Dr Vivek Lal with the newly enrolled resident doctors after inauguration of the new academic session on Monday. (HT Photo)

As many as 388 MD, MS, DM, and MCh resident doctors took part in the oath-taking and pinning ceremony.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Chief guest at the event, Dr Reddy highlighted that while PGIMER provided excellent technical and scientific training, essential soft skills such as effective communication with patients, empathy, and leadership abilities were equally crucial for doctors. He suggested courses focused on developing these skills at PGIMER, as doctors inevitably encountered situations where such skills played a pivotal role in patient care.

During his keynote address titled “Lessons from PGI: My Journey”, he reflected on his experiences at the institute, highlighting the influence of his teacher Dr JB Dilawari who inspired him to specialise in endoscopy.

After concluding his training, Dr Reddy embarked on a solo practice, swiftly earning recognition as a distinguished gastroenterologist. He founded AIG Hyderabad, a globally acclaimed gastroenterology hospital. The hospital secured the title of the Best Hospital in the World-2022 by The News Week magazine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Robert Abraham

    Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out