Ludhiana: No space for seepage, greenery, NGT issues notice to MC, LIT

Taking note of the concretisation of roadsides in the city to stop underground seepage of water more than the prescribed limit, the National Green Tribunal has served notices to the municipal corporation (MC) and Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and file a reply in this regard within a period of two months. The area on roadsides covered by interlocking tiles is almost 75% as compared to 5% fixed by the NGT. (HT Photo)

The NGT took the action on a petition filed by residents Jaskirat Singh and Yogesh Maini, saying that the MC and LIT have fixed solid concrete interlocking tiles along roadsides in different areas, including BRS Nagar and Sarabha Nagar, covering almost 75% area against the 5% fixed by the NGT.

In their petition, they said that the situation has left no space for greenery or water to percolate into the ground, thus accelerating the pace at which groundwater level is falling in Punjab.

The petitioners had said that the tiles had been fixed even within a one-meter radius around trees.

The petitioners sought that the NGT should issue directions to the respondent for removing the tiles in the areas within the limit of the municipal corporation and replacement of the same permeable with 50% holes covering the area not exceeding 5% of the total area along roadsides and to develop the remaining area as green buffers by planting shrubs and choose varieties of plants and also to make provisions for stormwater drainage along roadsides.

Tiles above the road level

The petitioners said that as per the code of urban drainage, the level of roadsides should be lower than the main metallic road to avoid water logging on roads during rainy days. The petition further added that there is no stormwater drainage network provided by the municipal corporation along the roadsides.

They said that with the higher level of interlocking tiles above road level, the rainwater which is supposed to enter the earth’s surface takes longer time to drain into the sewerage disposal system leading to damage to roads. The applicants also listed out the locations where interlocking tiles have been fixed along roadsides above road level during the last three months.

The NGT bench said that the allegations raised questions relating to the environmental issues which require due consideration.