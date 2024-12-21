Menu Explore
NIA conducts raids in 5 states to probe revival attempts by naxal outfit

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Dec 21, 2024 06:56 AM IST

The suspects whose premises were searched were believed to be involved in propagating the ideology of CPI (Maoist) and the revival of its northern regional bureau wing through various frontal organisations.

The National Investigation Agency on Friday searched multiple locations in five states in connection with a case relating to attempts at revival of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, according to an official statement.

The searches led to the seizure of digital devices, including mobile phones, pen drives/hard discs, laptops and memory cards, SIM cards and other incriminating documents related to naxalism, said the statement issued by the NIA. (HT File)

Extensive searches were conducted at the premises of suspects at two locations in Patiala and Sri Muktsar Sahib districts of Punjab, four locations in Manesar and Gurgaon districts of Haryana, two locations in New Delhi, and one location each in Patna district of Bihar and Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, it said.

The searches led to the seizure of digital devices, including mobile phones, pen drives/hard discs, laptops and memory cards, SIM cards and other incriminating documents related to naxalism, said the statement issued by the NIA.

The searches were conducted in a case that relates to attempts by CPI (Maoist) leaders, cadres, sympathisers and over-ground workers (OGWs) to renergise the outfit’s decrepit influence in the NRB region, comprising Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

NIA investigations have revealed that long-time associates and other OGWs of the outfit were being provided funds from the eastern regional bureau, especially from Jharkhand, to recruit cadres and raise the front organisation in the northern states, the statement said.

Further investigations have revealed that several front organisations and student wings had been tasked with identifying suitable recruits to work as underground cadres to wage war against the government of India and to commit violent naxal and terror acts, it added.

