NIA special court rejects bail plea of pro-Khalistan terrorist Rinda’s aide

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court, Panchkula, dismissed the bail plea of an aide of Pakistan-based proscribed 'listed Khalistani terrorist' Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda.

The court of special judge, NIA, Panchkula, Rajeev Goyal, dismissed the bail plea of Sukhbir Singh alias Jasan, 23, of Ferozepur presently lodged in Central Jail, Ferozepur.

As per NIA, Sukhbir is also involved in terror conspiracy, smuggling and transportation of arms and ammunition and explosives as well as narcotics sent by terrorist Rinda through drones.

“The NIA found applicant to have remained involved along with his co-accused in the acts of terror. Thus, very serious allegations of applicant involving himself into terrorist activities on Indian soil have been levelled against the applicant,” ruled the court while dismissing his bail plea on Thursday.

Sukhbir had sought bail saying that he was not named in the FIR, but later on he was nominated as an accused on the basis of disclosure statement by co-accused Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi. The application pointed out that Sukhbir has been in custody since September 1, 2022, and challan has already been filed in the case.

Opposing the grant of bail, special public prosecutor for NIA said that Sukhbir along with the co-accused used to pick consignments sent from Pakistan by Rinda through drone droppings and he helped the other co-accused in identifying the drone site/location at Rajoke, Tarn Taran and picked such consignments on multiple times.

Ammunition seized in May 2022

The Haryana Police had on May 5, 2022, seized three IEDs, one pistol with two magazines, 31 rounds of ammunition and ₹1.30 lakh in cash from four accused, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, Amandeep Singh, alias Deepa, Parminder Singh, alias Pinder, and Bhupinder Singh. They were going to deliver the consignment to Adilabad, Telangana, in the Innova car, in which a specially designed cavity had been created to hide the arms and cash. A case was registered at police station Madhubhan, Haryana.

On May 24, 2022, the NIA took over the investigations in the case.

Investigations by the NIA revealed that the four men had received multiple consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics, which were sent via drones from Pakistan by wanted terrorist Rinda. The supplies were delivered to pre-determined locations near the Indo-Pak border. Further investigations showed that Gopi had earned a lot of money by smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics.

Extensive investigations led to the seizure of the Innova car and ₹7,80,000 by the NIA on March 30, 2023.

