Ludhiana: Nihang assaults driver with sword for playing song in bus, held

Ludhiana: Nihang assaults driver with sword for playing song in bus, held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 03, 2023 11:23 PM IST

A Nihang allegedly assaulted a bus driver with his sword for playing songs in the bus at Malaud bus stand.

The accused brandished his sword and attacked him. In a bid to save his head, the driver tried to hold the sword and suffered injuries on his hand. (Getty image)
The Malaud police arrested the accused and lodged an FIR against him.

The accused has been identified as Kulwant Singh of Faizgarh village of Khanna.

On Friday, he drove a bus to Malaud bus stand. A Nihang, who was travelling in the bus with other passengers, came up to him and started objecting to playing songs in the bus.

The accused brandished his sword and attacked him. In a bid to save his head, the driver tried to hold the sword and suffered injuries on his hand. When he raised an alarm, the Nihang managed to escape.

Sub-Inspector Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Malaud Police station.

Saturday, June 03, 2023
