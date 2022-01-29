Northern Railways GM carries out surprise inspection at the Ludhiana railway station

Northern Railways general manager (GM) Ashutosh Gangal on Friday evening held an inspection at the railway station, monitoring the tracks and evaluating station premises. As many as fifty railway officials were part of the inspection.

The GM had scheduled inspections at Kurukshetra, Ambala and Sirhind railway stations respectively, but the team extended their visit to include Ludhiana and the same was conveyed to the officials an hour in advance.

An official, on the condition of anonymity, said sources from other railway stations had alerted the officials of a possible inspection, following which a cleanliness drive was initiated.

The team completed the inspection at 6.45 pm. However, electricians could be seen repairing several defunct lights at platform number 4 during the inspection.

Senior officials from the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police were present during the inspection, as were the station director Tarun Kumar and Ludhiana Railway chief commercial inspector Ajay Pal Singh.