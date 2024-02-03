Now, bus service available from Panchkula to Ayodhya

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta flagged off a special bus service from Panchkula to Ayodhya, which will allow devotees to pay obeisance at the recently inaugurated Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Friday. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta flagged off a special bus service from Panchkula to Ayodhya, which will allow devotees to pay obeisance at the recently inaugurated Ayodhya Ram Mandir. (Sant Arora /HT)

The buses were flagged off amid chanting of mantras at the Haryana Roadways Bus Depot and Workshop in Industrial Area, Phase-2. The speaker also boarded the bus, and travelled with the devotees till the Panchkula Sector-5 bus stand.

“As of now only one bus has been started from Panchkula to Ayodhya and more buses could be pressed into service depending on the number of devotees,” said Gupta.

The bus, which will travel 959 km, will reach Ayodhya via Delhi, Mathura, Agra and Lucknow. The bus will ply three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The bus will leave at 10.30 am from bus stand Sector-5 and reach Ayodhya at 5 am next day. The bus will start its return journey to Panchkula at 2 pm. The one-way bus fare is ₹1,269 per person.

“The construction of the Ram Temple has changed the fate and picture of Ayodhya, and has given tourism a major boost. Since the consecration ceremony, around 27 lakh people have visited the Ram Temple,” he said.

Electric buses to ply in Panchkula

Electric buses will soon be seen on Panchkula roads. Under the City Bus Service, Panchkula will get 50 electric buses, which will ply on different routes. “This will not only provide better transport facilities to the people of Panchkula but also help in environment conservation,” Gupta said. At present, around 150 buses from Panchkula have been operating in different districts of the state, apart from New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.