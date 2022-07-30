Now, cockroach found in meal at Elante mall’s food court in Chandigarh
Over a month after a lizard was found in the food of a restaurant at the food court on the third floor of Nexus Elante Mall, a customer on Friday found a cockroach in his food at another food court eatery.
After calling the police to the spot, Anil Kumar, a resident of Mauli Complex, said he had come to have a meal with his wife and sister. He ordered fried rice from “Ni Hao”, a Chinese food outlet at the mall’s food court, and was shocked to find a cockroach in it.
He alleged that when he showed it to the restaurant staff, they passed it off as a piece of onion, prompting him to call the police.
In his complaint to the police, Kumar demanded action against the restaurant and mall management. The Elante food court is owned by Ayaan Foods and the restaurant is directly run by them.
Food court owner alleges conspiracy by mall management
Owner of Ayaan Foods, Puneet Gupta, however claimed that it was an act of sabotage by the mall management with whom he had a dispute regarding rent earlier in April. A case was also registered against the mall management back then.
Gupta alleged that the said customer was an employee of the mall and was even seen chatting with some of the other mall employees before the incident took place.
“In the over nine years since we are running the food court, we have never had such complaints. Yet, in the last two months, two incidents have cropped up. This started after dispute over the lease for the food court between us and the mall and the matter also went to court. The court has asked that the status quo be maintained, which is why these acts of sabotage are being executed,” he alleged.
In their statement, Nexus Elante Mall said, “We were made aware of the regrettable incident which happened at ‘Ni Hao’ kiosk at the food court on our premises managed by Ayaan Foods. This is the second incident in a very short duration at the food court managed by them and is unacceptable to us as the management of Elante. The hygiene and safety of our patrons is of utmost importance to us and we urge the local administration to conduct a thorough food safety audit in the food court managed by Ayaan Foods and to take necessary punitive action.”
Earlier on June 14, a lizard was found in a plate of cholle bhature ordered by a customer at Sagar Ratna, also located at the food court. The outlet had claimed that the lizard fell from the ceiling of the food court . Gupta however had claimed that the lizard was found under the bhatura, which meant it was already there at the restaurant.
Health department officials, however, remained unavailable for comment regarding what action was taken after the first incident.
-
Conman dupes 5-star hotel executive of ₹22 lakh, arrested
Mumbai: A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a sales manager of a five-star hotel, located near Mumbai airport of around ₹22 lakh. She accordingly sent her brother to go and meet Vasan. The victim's brother waited there for a while but as Vasan did not return, he tried calling his number and found it switched off. Jain then approached the Vile Parle police and filed a complaint.
-
Major Bengal cabinet, TMC organisational reshuffle in offing: Report
The TMC is likely to go in for a major organisational overhaul as well as a reshuffle of the state cabinet following the arrest of now-suspended senior party leader Partha Chatterjee in a multi-crore school jobs scam. On Thursday, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had indicated that a cabinet reshuffle will take place shortly. Chatterjee was in charge of five key ministries, including industry, commerce and enterprises and parliamentary affairs.
-
Viveck gives insight in career in art and entertainment
Senior students of La Martiniere Girls' College were in for a pleasant surprise when film-maker, writer and actor Viveck Vaswani came calling to interact with them about various career opportunities related to art and entertainment field. Actor Viveck Vaswani shared the mantra of success with the girls.
-
Citizen participatory budget: Submit applications by October 10, says PMC commissioner
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked all the regional ward offices to start the process of inviting applications for the citizen participatory budget 2023-24 and submit it by October 10 this year. Pune Municipal Corporation had started the participatory budget in 2006-07, and there is a good response from people, said officials. Under the initiative, city residents can suggest civic works of up to Rs 5 lakh each in their respective electoral wards.
-
NCP, Congress leaders in Pune condemn Governor’s comments
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Mumbai triggered a massive controversy and Nationalist Congress Party and Congress party leaders in Pune on Saturday condemned his comments and demanded his resignation. NCP workers held agitations at Alka Talkies chowk on Saturday. NCP spokesperson, Pradip Deshmukh, said, “The governor has insulted the people of Maharashtra. He should take back his words. By making such controversial comments he is dividing the people here.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics