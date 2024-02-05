 ‘Nephew jailed in Canada’: Chandigarh-based elderly couple loses ₹75 lakh - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Nephew jailed in Canada’: Chandigarh-based elderly couple loses 75 lakh

‘Nephew jailed in Canada’: Chandigarh-based elderly couple loses 75 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 05, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Unknown caller claimed that their relative, who lives in a foreign country, had been jailed; when she revealed that it may be her Canada-based maternal nephew Pamma, she was asked to pay money to get him discharged from jail

Online fraudsters duped an octogenarian couple of 75 lakh after claiming that their relative in Canada had landed in legal trouble.

As per Chandigarh Police, Jagdish Kaur and her 88-year-old husband, Bhag Singh, who live in Sector 46, received a phone call from an unknown US-based phone number on December 12, 2023. (HT)
As per Chandigarh Police, Jagdish Kaur and her 88-year-old husband, Bhag Singh, who live in Sector 46, received a phone call from an unknown US-based phone number on December 12, 2023. (HT)

As per police, Jagdish Kaur and her 88-year-old husband, Bhag Singh, who live in Sector 46, received a phone call from an unknown US-based phone number on December 12, 2023.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The caller claimed that their relative, who lives in a foreign country, had been jailed. When she revealed that it may be her Canada-based maternal nephew Pamma, she was asked to pay money to get him discharged from jail.

The same caller kept calling them continuously for three days, making them transfer 75 lakh to different bank accounts. The elderly couple eventually realised that they had been duped after which they complained to police.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the cyber crime police station.

As per police, fraudsters frequently use this modus operandi to target unwary people, especially senior citizens, who have relatives living outside the country.

Recently, on December 13, 2023, a woman in Balongi was duped of 4 lakh by a man claiming to be her Canada-based nephew who needed money to pay his lawyer’s fees after getting arrested.

In June 8, a banker from Panchkula lost 1.65 lakh to a man pretending to be his nephew from the United Kingdom. Police cautioned residents against falling prey to such swindlers and cross-check claims by directly contacting their relatives/friends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On