On Baisakhi, Sidhu visits epicentre of 2015 sacrilege incidents in Punjab

Punjab Congress leader and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Baisakhi paid obeisance at the gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot district from where a bir (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen in 2015.

However, Sidhu did not visit the families of the firing victims protesting barely 20 km away from the gurdwara against the delay in getting justice.

Sidhu was prompt to upload photos of his brief visit on social media and announced a Facebook live interaction.

After the Punjab and Haryana high court last week quashed probe reports submitted by Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) in connection with the 2015 Kotkapura firing, the families of Gurjeet Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh, who were killed in the police firing in Faridkot district’s Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, announced the protest at Kotkapura Chowk on Tuesday against the delay in getting justice.

All parties have failed to get us justice: Victim’s kin

Sukhraj Singh, the son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, said they got to know about Sidhu’s visit to the gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and his return to Moga only this morning. “No one contacted us. I don’t know why he chose to visit the gurdwara today and not support our cause. All political parties and religious outfits have failed to get us justice,” he said.

The bir of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from the gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village on June 1, 2015. A case was registered at Bajakhana police station. Later, the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib was committed as torn pages of the bir were found scattered in front of a gurdwara at Bargari on October 12, 2015, triggering outrage across the state.

Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village had died in the police firing on October 14, 2015, while protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib. Besides, many people were seriously injured. They joined the villagers in their demonstration at Behbal Kalan bus stand against the sacrilege incident at Bargari. Earlier that day, the police had opened fire on protesters at Kotkapura Chowk, injuring several persons.