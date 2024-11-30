Menu Explore
One dead, 2 missing as car falls into Chenab in Doda

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Nov 30, 2024 11:11 PM IST

A 60-year-old woman was killed, and two others went missing after their car skidded off the road and rolled down into the Chenab river in Doda district on Saturday morning, officials said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel conduct the rescue operation after a vehicle plunged into the Chenab River, in Doda on Saturday. (ANI)
Doda SSP Sandeep Mehta said, “The body of a woman has been recovered while two other occupants are still missing. The car has submerged into the river.”

He informed that the police, SDRF and volunteers of an NGO had been pressed into service to trace the missing occupants and to retrieve the car.

The accident took place near Khandote village around 8.30 am and a joint rescue operation by the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local volunteers is on to trace the missing persons, he said.

Three people, Ranjeet Kumar (25) and his relatives Beli Ram (60) and Puran Devi (60), were travelling from Charya village to Jammu when the car plunged into the river.

Devi’s body was found lying on the riverbank.

However, the car along with two other occupants had submerged into the river.

Prima facie, negligent driving was said to be the reason behind the accident.

