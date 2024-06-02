 One dead in Chamba road accident - Hindustan Times
One dead in Chamba road accident

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 03, 2024 05:24 AM IST

Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene, retrieved the body from the car and sent it to Chamba medical college. The body was handed to the family after the post-mortem

One person died in a road accident in Chamba after his car veered off the road during intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The incident occurred near Mangla village and came to light when locals discovered the wrecked car 200 m below the road on Sunday morning and alerted the police.

The deceased has been identified as Mahinder Kumar, a resident of Saru village in Chamba. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Mahinder Kumar, a resident of Saru village in Chamba.

Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene, retrieved the body from the car and sent it to Chamba medical college. The body was handed to the family after the post-mortem.

In another accident, four individuals, including the driver, were injured in Hamirpur district.

