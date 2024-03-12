One should understand a party before joining: Haryana CM Khattar on Brijendra’s exit

Reacting to the resignation of Hisar MP Brijendra Singh from BJP, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said in Karnal that one should understand the values of a political party before joining it. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a membership joining event in Karnal. (HT Photo)

Khattar said the MP had in the recent past said that he was in touch with the Congress, which shows that he was not committed to the party itself.

“I think, when one joins a political party, he should understand its values first. At the membership joining event today, I repeated the same thing before people who joined us that they should understand the BJP first. If he (Brijendra) joined us without knowing the party and has left, it doesn’t matter,” the CM told the reporters.

The Hisar MP, son of former Union minister Bijender Singh and great grandson of Sir Chotu Ram, had tendered his resignation from the party membership on Sunday and joined the Congress in the presence of party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi.

His father Bijender is likely to follow suit in the coming days.

The chief minister was in Karnal to chair a membership joining event at the district party office, Karna Kamal, in the presence of state president Nayab Saini.

In this mass joining, a total of 115 leaders and workers from Congress, AAP, BSP, JJP and INLD, advocates, sarpanches, seers and doctors were given membership of the saffron party.

Zile Ram Sharma, former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) and ex-MLA from Assandh seat of Karnal, also joined the BJP with scores of his supporters. Sharma along with one other was acquitted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in an abetment to suicide case in January this year.

During his public address, the CM told the gathering that at the inauguration event in Gurugram earlier in the day, he had assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of winning 10 of 10 Lok Sabha seats again in the upcoming elections.