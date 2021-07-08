Only 15% eligible population fully vaccinated In Chandigarh

In nearly six months of the vaccination drive, only 15% of the Chandigarh’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The UT, however, is performing much better than many states, as nationally, only 5% of the adult population has received both doses.

According to the latest electoral list, around 7.1 lakh people are to be jabbed in Chandigarh. As on July 6, 1.05 lakh (15%) have completed their vaccination cycle while 4.75 lakh (67%) have taken the first dose. Even as the population in the 18-44 year age group was the last to be covered under the drive, as many as 2,12,973 have got the first dose, as compared to 2,09,440 in the 45+ age group.

However, the younger population will have to wait for the second dose as the gap for the Covishield was extended to 84 days a couple of weeks after they became eligible for the first dose. Only 1,301 (0.6%) have completed the vaccination cycle, as compared to 69,693 (33%) in the 45+ group. Among healthcare workers and other frontline workers, who were the first target group, as many as 59% and 65%, respectively, are fully vaccinated.

“When the vaccination drive began, people in Chandigarh were showing hesitancy to take even the first dose. By the time people started coming forward, the time gap between the doses was increased. Most of the population will become eligible for the second dose from next month,” said UT principal health secretary Arun Gupta, adding that special camps are being set up at public places and mobile vans are going to every locality to vaccinate people.

“The first dose of vaccine helps in building antibodies, but without a booster dose, the antibodies are insufficient to fight the virus, especially with more deadly variants spreading fast. The beneficiaries get a message from the Co-WIN app when they get eligible for the second dose, and they must end hesitancy and come forward to take the jab,” said Dr VK Nagpal, joint director, health services, Chandigarh.