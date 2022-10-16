Over 3 lakh people received treatment at mohalla clinics, says Punjab health minister

More than three lakh patients received treatment at the mohalla clinics opened by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab in two months of the initiation of this initiative, said health minister, Chetan Singh Jauramajra. He said over 7,000 people are availing healthcare facilities every day in these 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics, especially for the out-patient department (OPD) patients who were not visiting government health facilities due to fear of standing in long queues.

The number of patients has reached 347,193 from August 15 to October 15, 2022 with a total of 45,570 clinical tests being done across the state, said the minister, adding that 90% of the patients of the state are getting treatment in these clinics, which has reduced the burden on the hospitals.

The health minister said that 100 medicines and 41 basic lab testing facilities are being provided at these clinics. He said district SAS Nagar is moving ahead among the districts to provide health services to the maximum number of patients, and as per latest data, total 51,000 patients have been treated and 6,442 laboratory tests have been done in SAS Nagar, while district Ludhiana remained second with treatment of 41,702 patients and 4,435 clinical tests. Similarly, district Amritsar bagged the third position with 29,440 patients and 3,622 clinical tests. Jauramajra said the government will soon set up more such clinics across the state after establishing a network of such 100 clinics (65 in urban and 35 in rural areas) for providing free qualitative healthcare services.