Over 5k volunteers to get training to facilitate elderly, PwD voters in Ludhiana on June 1

The district administration on Tuesday organised a virtual seminar for the heads of over 80 teams to train 5,640 volunteers who will be deployed at 1,410 polling booths across the district on June 1. Separate queues will be designated for persons with disabilities (PwD) and elderly voters on the polling day.

District social security officer Varinder Singh Tiwana said there are 16,973 PwD voters and 52,647 elderly voters in the district, and to assist them four volunteers will be assigned at each polling booth.

Tiwana said following the directions of district election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney, wheelchairs will be made available at all polling locations, and transportation facilities will be provided where necessary. Additionally, volunteers will provide sweetened water and ensure a comfortable environment for them so that they do not face any kind of problem while exercising their right to franchise on that hottest day of the poll.

Additional district election officer Major Amit Sareen (retd) said district administration aims to ensure maximum voter participation and achieve the target of over 70 percent voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections.

During the training session, deputy DEO Jaswinder Singh Virk said volunteers will use appropriate behaviour and soft language in helping the voters.