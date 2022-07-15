Paddy season: Punjab govt temporarily suspends takeover of illegally occupied ‘shamlat’ land
Chandigarh : The Punjab rural development and panchayats department has temporarily suspended drive to evict illegally occupied “shamlat” (village common land) owing to paddy sown over most the land listed for the takeover.
“If the department takes the possession of the land right now, it will have to deposit the cost of the standing crop in advance with the state’s revenue department,” said a panchayats department official. Besides, he said, if a farmer moves a court and the verdict comes in his favour, the department will have to compensate the cultivator for the crop loss, added the official, who didn’t wished to be named.
Since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took over the reins, the department has taken possession of at least 5,700 acres of common village land, and 10,000 acres are yet to be evicted, said an official.
Paddy has been sown over 29-30 lakh hectares (71 to 73 lakh acres) of land this kharif season in Punjab and 95% of sowing is complete. The harvesting will start in mid-October and will continue for 30-40 days depending on the sowing time and duration of the variety.
In the first phase, big chunks of land (10 to 40 acres) were evicted from illegal possession. “The second phase will start after the paddy harvesting is over in November-December,” said the official.
The government’s move to evict common land had invited sharp criticism by a section of politicians as they alleged that even small farmers were not spared. The issue also rocked the Vidhan Sabha during the budget session that concluded on June 30, during which rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal assured that small and marginal farmers will not be asked to evict the “shamlat” land.
According to the rural department records, there is approximately 1.55 lakh acre of “shamlat” land in 13,247 panchayats across Punjab. “To assess the exact figures, the government has created a ‘shamlat cell’ to ascertain how much land falls under common land pool and how much have been illegal occupied. The data has not been compiled since 1947,” said an official.
The AAP government started eviction of panchayat land from May 14 which continued till June 30. “We were given a target of re-possessing 5,000 acres, but we crossed the target,” the official said.
Solapur’s global teacher prize winner off on fulbright fellowship to upskill
A primary school teacher from Solapur, 34, Ranjitsinh Disale, made headlines in 2020 when he received the UK-based Varkey Foundation's Global Teacher Prize, which comes with an award of $1 million. Then he made news again, when he decided to share 50% of the prize money with the nine other finalists. From August to December, he will focus on researching the goal of peace through education. War is causing an education crisis, he says.
Corruption case: Gilzian’s nephew sent to police custody till July 17
A Mohali court on Thursday sent nephew of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, Daljit Singh Gilzian, to police custody till July 17, a day after he was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for allegedly acting as a middleman to collect bribes and kickbacks on behalf of his uncle, who is facing corruption charges. Daljit was arrested from his residence in Sector 37, Chandigarh on Wednesday.
Updated AQI warning system to form backbone of new Grap
The air pollution forecasting model that will inform what degree of pollution control curbs should be in place has an accuracy of 80% and is being improved further this year, scientists involved in the process said, explaining the updates will also bring the ability to assess whether the restrictions are helping.
New Grap restrictions likely to impact more than 950K diesel vehicles
New Delhi: Close to 950,000 diesel vehicles, including private cars, could be banned from the roads if air pollution levels are projected to cross the air quality index of 450, an analysis of government data shows, suggesting there could be a crisis for commuters if adequate arrangements are not made. Diesel vehicles typically emit significantly higher amounts of nitrogen oxides (NOx) compounds, which have a significant impact on human health.
Three more arrested in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in Kanpur
The SIT was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government three years ago on the orders of the Supreme Court to reinvestigate the cases. The SIT has so far arrested 22 people in connection with the violence that occurred following the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in Delhi on the morning of October 31, 1984.
