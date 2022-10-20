Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchayat polls: 3 women file nomination papers in Y’nagar village in police presence

Published on Oct 20, 2022 01:29 AM IST

Anuradha, whose residence in the village was attacked on Monday night with two assailants firing five bullets on their closed gate, had refused to contest the panchayat polls on the SC reserved seat out of fear.

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: A day after a woman sarpanch candidate showed her unwillingness to file nomination for the panchayat polls following firing at her house in Yamunanagar’s Bal Chhappar village, she along with two other aspirants on Wednesday filed their papers amid police presence.

Anuradha, whose residence in the village was attacked on Monday night with two assailants firing five bullets on their closed gate, had refused to contest the elections on the SC reserved seat out of fear.

However, after persuasion by the district administration and security assurance from the police, her husband Lal Das convinced her.

“I spoke to my wife about the support from the police and she decided to file the nomination on the last day. SP Mohit Handa has assured full security in the village,” Das told the HT.

A police spokesperson said that the SP has appealed to the public to contest in the panchayati raj elections, voting for which will held on November 2, without any fear, while a few suspects are being questioned in connection with the case of attempted murder.

DSP, Yamunanagar-2, Pramod Kumar said, “two gunmen each have been provided to the three candidates. The papers were filed in police presence and a temporary police post has also been opened in the village.”

This is the third time the villagers have been threatened against contesting the panchayat elections.

On September 30, at least three shots were fired at a closed shop and a letter was left warning against contesting the elections. Two posters threatening villagers to contest the polls were also found pasted at a wall on January 8.

