News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: 22-year-old held for raping minor

Panchkula: 22-year-old held for raping minor

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 18, 2024 09:14 AM IST

The victim said on January 1, the accused took her to his friend’s house in Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, and raped her

A 22-year-old man was arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl in Rajiv Colony, Panchkula. The accused, identified as Shahnawaz, alias Shooter, of Buddanpur, was produced before the court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

He was arrested from Buddanpur village in Sector 16 on Tuesday after the kin of the victim lodged a complaint with police. (Getty image)
He was arrested from Buddanpur village in Sector 16 on Tuesday after the kin of the victim lodged a complaint with police. The victim said on January 1, the accused took her to his friend’s house in Rajiv Colony and raped her. The accused had been a friend of the victim for a few months. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

