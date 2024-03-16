 Panchkula: 24-year-old attacked for refusing to strike compromise in assault case - Hindustan Times
Panchkula: 24-year-old attacked for refusing to strike compromise in assault case

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 16, 2024 09:28 AM IST

A 24-year-old man was attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Panchkula after he refused to strike a compromise in an assault case.

A case under Sections 148, 149, 341, 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Mansa Devi Complex police station in Panchkula. (Getty Images)
A case under Sections 148, 149, 341, 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Mansa Devi Complex police station in Panchkula. (Getty Images)

Complainant Sagar of Gandhi Colony told police that on Thursday around 5.30 pm, three men, Harpal, Asif and Badam, along with 10–15 other people, attacked him with weapons after intercepting his way.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hearing the commotion, a cop from the nearby Commissioner of Police office rushed to his aid. The cop managed to catch one Rakesh and recovered a sharp-edged weapon from him. Sagar said Asif, along with six others, had attacked him on January 21 too. The accused are out on bail and had been pressuring him for a compromise. A fresh assault case was registered under Sections 148, 149, 341, 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mansa Devi Complex police station.

