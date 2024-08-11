Panchkula: 48 gm opium found in Bengaluru-bound parcel

The crime branch, Sector 19, Panchkula, recovered 48.71 gm opium from a Bengaluru-bound parcel. The crime branch, Sector 19, Panchkula, recovered 48.71 gm opium from a Bengaluru-bound parcel. (HT Photo)

Police were alerted by Kushal Kumar at DTDC Express, Phase 1, Industrial Area, Panchkula, after detecting suspicious items in the parcel while scanning it through X-ray.

They said the parcel was booked by Amanpreet Singh, a resident of Sector 91, Mohali, and was to be delivered to a cafe in Bengaluru. After police seized the parcel, they found 12 pieces of Cadbury cakes and a pouch of opium, weighing 48.71 gm, in it. Subsequently, a case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector 20 police station. Further probe is underway to trace the person who booked the parcel for shipment.