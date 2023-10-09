Panchkula carjacking: 3 months on, accused caught

Three months after an MG Hector SUV was forcibly snatched in Panchkula while the maid of the car owner was sitting inside the car, police have cracked the case with the arrest of the snatcher. Three months after an MG Hector SUV was forcibly snatched in Panchkula while the maid of the car owner was sitting inside the car, police have cracked the case. (HT PHOTO)

As per the crime branch of the Panchkula police, the accused, identified as Manish, 27, was arrested on October 6 and sent to three-day police remand, which concluded on Sunday, following which he was sent to judicial custody.

During interrogation, the accused revealed he had also stolen an Hyundai i20 vehicle on February 28 this year and was involved in another theft case as well.

Police said that he was active in the Sector 20 area and his involvement in more cases was also likely to come out after they question him further by seeking his production warrant.

Complainant Mathew John, a resident of Airforce Enclave, Dhakoli, said that about 2 pm on June 28, he had gone to Axis Bank in Sector 20 to deposit some money. His maid, Nargis, 24, was accompanying him.

While he went inside the bank, his maid waited in the vehicle. After depositing the cash as he was walking back to the car, two men snatched the car keys from him and drove away with the vehicle while Nargis was still sitting inside. She tried to get off but the accused forcibly pulled her inside before speeding away. She was let off after the car reached Ambala.

Police had registered a case under Sections 379A (snatching) and 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 20 police station.

The car had also been recovered earlier using its GPS system from near Kaithal where it was found abandoned near a police naka.

The police, however, did not reveal whether they had managed to track the second accused or not.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON