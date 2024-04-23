 Panchkula gets new DC - Hindustan Times
Panchkula gets new DC

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 23, 2024 08:44 AM IST

The new DC’s foremost priority will be to ensure the conduct of general elections in a fair, transparent and peaceful manner while following the Election Commission guidelines

Yash Garg, a 2009 batch IAS officer, assumed charge as the deputy commissioner (DC) today. He will also be the chief administrator of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula.

The new DC’s foremost priority will be to ensure the conduct of general elections in a fair, transparent and peaceful manner while following the Election Commission guidelines.

Towards this effort, he directed officers to work as a team and also reviewed the preparations being made for the polls in the district.

Garg, before being appointed as Panchkula DC, held the post of managing director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) and Haryana Financial Corporation.

He has also served as DC for Gurugram, Rewari and Rohtak besides commissioner of municipal corporation Faridabad (MCF).

He also holds an MBBS degree from Maulana Azad Medical College and has worked as junior resident doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi. He had attained sixth rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in 2009.

Panchkula gets new DC
