 Panchkula: Man trying to send brother to Italy duped of ₹10 lakh, 3 booked
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 28, 2024 09:06 AM IST

The accused, Sahil, his wife, Alaska, and his mother, Sudesh, are residents of Shivalik City, Kharar, said police; the victim, Ajay Dhiman of Pinjore, had come in contact with Sahil through a friend

A Kharar resident, his wife and mother have been booked for duping a Pinjore resident of 10 lakh on the pretext of helping his brother travel to Italy.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 406 (criminal intimidation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 24 of the Emigration Act at the Pinjore police station. (HT Photo)
The accused, Sahil, his wife, Alaska, and his mother, Sudesh, are residents of Shivalik City, Kharar, said police.

The victim, Ajay Dhiman of Pinjore, had come in contact with Sahil through a friend.

Dhiman complained that Sahil offered to help his brother travel to Italy in exchange for 2 lakh. Therefore, he paid the money on December 28, 2023. Sahil asked for his brother’s original certificates, which he sent through courier in April 2024. He also submitted his brother’s original passport.

But Sahil kept asking for more money on different occasions and he ended up paying 10 lakh to him. On June 16, Sahil asked him to come to Delhi to collect the passport. But he did not turn up and has not been answering his phone ever since.

On Dhiman’s complaint, police booked the accused under Sections 406 (criminal intimidation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 24 of the Emigration Act at the Pinjore police station.

