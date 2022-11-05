Panchkula | Minor cancer patient raped, impregnated, police take four months to lodge FIR

The assistant commissioner of police (ACP) has marked an inquiry after it was found that it took four months for the Panchkula police to register an FIR into the rape and impregnation of a 10-year-old cancer patient.

The 42-year-old accused, her aunt’s paramour, was arrested after registration of an FIR on Thursday. He is currently in judicial custody.

As per the FIR, the minor was raped thrice, the first time on May 11, and the accused had even threatened to kill her and her younger sibling if she revealed the matter to anyone.

The matter came to the fore after her mother noticed some a behavioural change. “She had become relatively quiet and was visibly perturbed. She had also been complaining of excessive bleeding since June 13. I took her to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where she is also undergoing her cancer treatment. The doctors referred the child to a gynaecologist.”

The next month, on July 2, she took the child to a gynaecologist at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, Chandigarh, where the mother got to know that the child has been “raped” and is “pregnant”.

“After much coaxing, she finally revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by the accused about three times in the absence of family members and that she had been threatened that her younger sister would be pushed off the roof of the house,” the distraught mother said.

‘Made to wait for endless hours, sought help at CM window’

The survivor’s mother stated in the FIR that she went to the police stations of Sector 5, Sector 16, and even approached to CM window but got no help.

“I went to the Women Police Station, Sector-5, Panchkula, to lodge an FIR but was compelled to withdraw my complaint. We were made to wait for several hours even when my child’s health is very poor,” said the mother.

‘Family assaulted by accused’

She said that even as they were struggling to get a police complaint lodged, the accused turned up at their house at least twice, assaulted the family members, and even outraged her modesty.

“He threatened to assault my younger daughter too.Fearing for the lives of my two daughters, I complained at CM window but got no response,” she stated in FIR.

SHO women police station, Neha said the woman approached her on Thursday following which she immediately registred an FIR and arrested the accused person.

The case has been registered under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376(2)(N) (committing rape repeatedly), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Regarding the details of child’s pregnancy, she said: “We have to get a report from the doctor concerned. But it is true that the child was bleeding and pregnant.”

Assistant commissioner of police Mamta Sauda said: “I have marked an inquiry. A SIT has been constituted to check why there was a delay in registering FIR and who the officers were. I am personaly looking into the case.”

This is the third rape incident that has come to the fore in 24 hours in the tricity.

