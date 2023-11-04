close_game
Panchkula trader booked for selling banned firecrackers

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 04, 2023 08:48 AM IST

Police have booked another shopkeeper for storing and selling chemical firecrackers in Abheypur village, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Panchkula.

Baldev Raj of Sector 11 was booked after the Haryana CM flying squad raided his shop in Panchkula on Thursday following a tip that the wholesaler was selling banned chemical firecrackers under the garb of green ones. (HT file photo for representation)
The Panchkula administration has prohibited the manufacture, sale, bursting and use of all kinds of firecrackers except for green firecrackers, while also banning use of barium salts in fireworks, in Panchkula. The ban will be in place from November 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

Baldev Raj of Sector 11 was booked after the Haryana CM flying squad raided his shop on Thursday following a tip that the wholesaler was selling banned chemical firecrackers under the garb of green ones.

When the team reached the shop, Lakshmi General Store, they also found a godown, where the banned firecrackers were stacked. The team found a tent house and motorcycle repair shop next to the godown on both sides. Inflammable material was also stored in the motorcycle repair shop. On checking, the shopkeeper was found to have a valid firecracker licence till March 31, 2024.

Among the banned firecrackers recovered were 145 pieces of big rassi bomb, 28 boxes of gudiya bomb, 15 boxes of sutli bomb, 22 boxes of anar bomb, 18 boxes of sparklers, five boxes of 2,000 ladi crackers and three boxes of 1000 ladi crackers.

Police have registered a case under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Explosives Act at the Sector 20 police station.

Earlier on October 24, the Haryana CM flying squad had raided a godown in Sultanpur village near Barwala highway and discovered sale of illegal firecrackers. Police had then booked Vijay Kumar, owner of the godown, Kumar Agency.

