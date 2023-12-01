close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Woman steps out to buy milk, loses purse to snatchers

Panchkula: Woman steps out to buy milk, loses purse to snatchers

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 01, 2023 05:24 AM IST

The victim, Sangeeta Nagpal, said she was walking back home around 8.30 pm, when two men on a scooter came from behind and snatched her purse, before speeding away

Two scooter-borne men snatched a woman’s purse while she was returning home after buying milk from a Vita booth near her house in Sector 20 on Thursday night.

Her purse contained her mobile phone, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 in cash and important documents. Panchkula police have launched a probe to track down the snatchers. (Getty image)
Her purse contained her mobile phone, 3,000 in cash and important documents. Panchkula police have launched a probe to track down the snatchers.

The victim, Sangeeta Nagpal, said she was walking back home around 8.30 pm, when two men on a scooter came from behind and snatched her purse, before speeding away.

Her purse contained her mobile phone, 3,000 in cash and important documents. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 20 police station on her complaint. Police have launched a probe to track down the snatchers.

