Panchkula: Biker moving on wrong side killed in crash with car
The deceased, Yashpal, was moving on the wrong side of the road to visit a petrol pump when he was hit, said Panchkula police
A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding car in Alipur, Panchkula, on Friday morning.
The deceased, Yashpal, was moving on the wrong side of the road to visit a petrol pump when he was hit, said police.
His father, Jadbir Singh, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, told police that he and Yashpal worked as daily-wage labourers.
On Friday, Yashpal left home on a borrowed motorcycle to drop his younger brother, Amar Pal, at work, a factory in Industrial Area, Alipur.
Around 5.45 am, a little distance before Industrial Area, Yashpal asked Amar Pal to get off on the main road and started driving on the wrong side of the road to visit a petrol pump for fuel.
There, a car, bearing a Delhi registration number, hit Yashpal’s motorcycle head-on and drove off. Yashpal was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, but he succumbed to his injuries.
The unidentified car driver was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.