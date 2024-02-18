Panchkula: Biker moving on wrong side killed in crash with car

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding car in Alipur, Panchkula, on Friday morning. The unidentified car driver was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station in Panchkula. (iStock)

The deceased, Yashpal, was moving on the wrong side of the road to visit a petrol pump when he was hit, said police.

His father, Jadbir Singh, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, told police that he and Yashpal worked as daily-wage labourers.

On Friday, Yashpal left home on a borrowed motorcycle to drop his younger brother, Amar Pal, at work, a factory in Industrial Area, Alipur.

Around 5.45 am, a little distance before Industrial Area, Yashpal asked Amar Pal to get off on the main road and started driving on the wrong side of the road to visit a petrol pump for fuel.

There, a car, bearing a Delhi registration number, hit Yashpal’s motorcycle head-on and drove off. Yashpal was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, but he succumbed to his injuries.

