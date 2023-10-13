Panipat: 2 teenage boys feared drowned in Yamuna river

Panipat Two teenage boys are feared to have drowned while taking a bath in the Yamuna near Tamsabad village of Panipat district, police said on Thursday while the bodies of two more boys were fished out. (Representational image)

Five boys had come to attend a programme at a local mosque in Tamsabad village on Thursday. They went to take a bath in the river around 9am. The locals said that the boys drowned in the river while one of them managed to come out. He was rescued by the locals.

On getting information, a police team reached the spot and started the search operation with the help of divers. Two bodies were fished out. The police said they were students of Classes 10 and 11. They were aged between 16 to 17 years.

Panipat superintendent of police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said that the police have launched a search operation and the bodies of two boys have been handed over to family members. However, the police said that the family members did not file any police complaint and they also took the bodies without post-mortem examination.

