Parents of Muktsar teen killed in mishap awarded ₹14-lakh relief
Nearly three years after a 16-year-old Muktsar resident was killed in an accident involving a an engineering college bus, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has directed the bus owner, driver and insurer to pay his family a compensation of ₹14 lakh.
The petition was filed by Sarabjeet Kaur and Gurdeep Singh, parents of the victim, Gurmukh Singh.
The bus in question was being driven by Karamjeet Singh of Malour village, Muktsar; owned by M/s Dabwali Transport Co. Ltd; and insured by United India General Insurance Co. Ltd, Chandigarh.
The petitioners had submitted that on August 7, 2019, their son was standing on the left side of the Muktsar-Kot Kapura road after filling water from a handpump.
Meanwhile, a speeding bus, coming from Muktsar, took a sharp turn and hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The bus dragged the three motorcycle riders for a few metres and hit their son, before fleeing from the spot.
The three motorcycle riders died on the spot and their son also succumbed to his injuries at the local civil hospital.
The bus owner and driver claimed that Gurmukh himself was negligent and trying to cross the road without obeying the traffic rules. Therefore, he was struck by the motorcycle.
The insurer alleged that the bus driver did not have a valid driving licence and registration. Even the motorcycle was driven in contravention of terms and conditions of the insurance policy.
However, allowing the petition, the tribunal’s presiding officer Jagdeep Sood directed the bus driver, owner and insurer to pay ₹14,06,200 as compensation to the teenager’s parents. The claimants will also be entitled to interest @8% per annum on the compensation amount from the date of filing of petition till payment thereof.
