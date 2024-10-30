Patiala anti-narcotics task force chief caught accepting 1L bribe

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested inspector Gurinder Singh, head of Patiala’s anti-narcotics task force, for allegedly accepting ₹1 lakh bribe. After preliminary inquiry, the VB laid a trap and caught the cop red-handed while accepting bribe. (HT File)

According to the VB spokesperson, Pooja, a resident of Nabha, had alleged that Singh had threatened to implicate her father in a drug case unless he paid ₹3 lakh bribe. After negotiations, the amount was settled at ₹1.5 lakh, out of which, the complainant had already paid ₹50,000 to the cop on Sunday. After preliminary inquiry, the VB laid a trap and caught the cop red-handed while accepting bribe.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Patiala Range. He will be presented before a competent court on Wednesday, the spokesperson added.

Excise clerk held for graft in Kapurthala

Kapurthala The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Sanjiv Malhotra, a clerk posted in the excise and taxation department, Kapurthala, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

An excise inspector, identified as Jatinderpal Singh, is already in custody in this case.

A VB spokesperson revealed that the case was registered after Neeraj Sharma, a Kapurthala resident, filed a complaint on the Chief Minister’s Anti Corruption Action Line. Sharma, who owns an electronics shop, alleged that the accused demanded bribe to settle a dispute over a cooler he sold to them in April.

Sharma claimed the accused initially demanded ₹45,000 but later settled on ₹30,000. They had taken ₹10,000 as the first instalment and were demanding the remaining ₹20,000, he claimed. The complainant recorded conversations with the accused on his phone and submitted them to the VB as evidence.

Malhotra had been evading arrest for two months.