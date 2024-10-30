Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Patiala anti-narcotics task force chief caught accepting 1L bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Oct 30, 2024 08:50 AM IST

According to the VB spokesperson, Pooja, a resident of Nabha, had alleged that Singh had threatened to implicate her father in a drug case unless he paid ₹3 lakh bribe.

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested inspector Gurinder Singh, head of Patiala’s anti-narcotics task force, for allegedly accepting 1 lakh bribe.

After preliminary inquiry, the VB laid a trap and caught the cop red-handed while accepting bribe. (HT File)
After preliminary inquiry, the VB laid a trap and caught the cop red-handed while accepting bribe. (HT File)

According to the VB spokesperson, Pooja, a resident of Nabha, had alleged that Singh had threatened to implicate her father in a drug case unless he paid 3 lakh bribe. After negotiations, the amount was settled at 1.5 lakh, out of which, the complainant had already paid 50,000 to the cop on Sunday. After preliminary inquiry, the VB laid a trap and caught the cop red-handed while accepting bribe.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Patiala Range. He will be presented before a competent court on Wednesday, the spokesperson added.

Excise clerk held for graft in Kapurthala

Kapurthala The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Sanjiv Malhotra, a clerk posted in the excise and taxation department, Kapurthala, for allegedly accepting a bribe of 10,000.

An excise inspector, identified as Jatinderpal Singh, is already in custody in this case.

A VB spokesperson revealed that the case was registered after Neeraj Sharma, a Kapurthala resident, filed a complaint on the Chief Minister’s Anti Corruption Action Line. Sharma, who owns an electronics shop, alleged that the accused demanded bribe to settle a dispute over a cooler he sold to them in April.

Sharma claimed the accused initially demanded 45,000 but later settled on 30,000. They had taken 10,000 as the first instalment and were demanding the remaining 20,000, he claimed. The complainant recorded conversations with the accused on his phone and submitted them to the VB as evidence.

Malhotra had been evading arrest for two months.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //