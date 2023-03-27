Patiala woman knew Amritpal’s aide Papalpreet as a journalist, reveal police probe

Jalandhar Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh.

Patiala resident Balbir Kaur (61), a retired teacher, knew pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh’s aide Papalpreet as a journalist, said the police after her interrogation.

Balbir was arrested on Saturday for giving shelter to Amritpal and Papalpreet at her house on May 19, a day after the pro-Khalistan leader gave police the slip at Mehatpur in Jalandhar.

“Balbir Kaur came in contact with Papalpreet, media adviser to Amritpal, during a gurmat samagam held in a Patiala school two years ago. Balbir was a teacher in a school, meant for the propagation of religious preachings,” said an official privy to the investigation.

Another official said that Papalpreet being a freelance journalist had interviewed her on religious teachings. “Balbir told the police that she was unaware of Papalpreet’s association with Amritpal. She received a call from Papalpreet on March 18 that he might come to interview her,” an official said.

A self-proclaimed independent journalist, Papalpreet, a resident of Majitha in Amritsar, was running an independent website and a web page focussing on radical issues.

The woman told the police that both Amritpal and Papalpreet used her mobile phone during their stay at her house. “They also took her Activa scooter saying that they will return soon,” said an official. Both Amritpal and Papalpreet stayed at the residence of the woman from 10am to 4pm on March 19 and left for Shahbad in Kurukshetra on her two-wheeler.

“We have gathered vital clues about persons whom they contacted during their stay at Patiala,” the official said.

Balbir is the second woman to be arrested for giving shelter of Amritpal and Papalpreet. On March 23, the police nabbed Baljit Kaur for harbouring the Khalistani preacher and his aide for two days at her house in Shahbad in Kurukshetra district of Haryana on March 19 and 20.

DIG Swapan Sharma said police are investigating the matter and nothing much can be disclosed at this stage.

