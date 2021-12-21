Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Penalty-happy GMADA tops list of property tax defaulters in Mohali
Penalty-happy GMADA tops list of property tax defaulters in Mohali

Mohali police figure second on the defaulters’ list with property tax dues mounting to 3 crore since 2014
Ever since property tax was introduced in Mohali in 2014-15, GMADA has not paid any dues, which have piled up to a whopping <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 crore.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 04:19 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), that levies heavy penal interest on people unable to pay dues, is unabashedly the biggest property tax defaulter among government agencies in Mohali.

Ever since the tax was introduced in 2014-15, GMADA has not paid any dues, which have piled up to a whopping 6 crore.

“We have sent them several letters, but there has been no action from GMADA. Now, we plan to take up the issue with higher authorities to get the dues,” said Kamal Kumar Garg, the Mohali municipal corporation commissioner.

GMADA owes the property tax for its warehouse in Phase 11, old bus stand and Tibet Market land in Phase 8, old Deputy Commissioner Office in Phase 1, Hockey Stadium in Phase 9, all sports complexes, liquor vends, and commercial booths in various phases and sectors.

The Mohali police are placed second in the list of biggest defaulters. The department has not paid a single penny to the civic body since the tax’s introduction, leading to dues worth 3 crore. Its several buildings include police stations, cybercrime office and women cell, among others.

The District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 also owes MC 30 lakh in property tax for the past three years, excise and taxation department 5 lakh and Labour Bhawan in Phase 10 3 lakh.

A civic body official said they had written several letters to the defaulters, but in vain: “We will take strict action after one final notice.”

According to MC records, Mohali has 52,678 properties, including 41,082 residential, 4,929 commercial, 1,683 industrial and 4,984 vacant plots – of which 24,406 are taxable.

The last date to pay property tax for the current fiscal with 10% rebate was September 30. So far, MC has collected 18 crore against the target of 27 crore. Now, a 10% penalty will be levied on the outstanding tax.

Property tax was introduced in 2014-15 (HT)
