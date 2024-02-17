 PGIMER Chandigarh waives ₹10 fee for refraction and visual field tests - Hindustan Times
PGIMER Chandigarh waives 10 fee for refraction and visual field tests

PGIMER Chandigarh waives 10 fee for refraction and visual field tests

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 17, 2024 08:54 AM IST

The tests are part of routine examinations, advised for the assessment of patients’ vision status and deciding the appropriate treatment

To reduce long queues for payment, PGIMER authorities have waived the 10 charge for refraction and visual field tests at the busy Advanced Eye Centre.

The Advanced Eye Centre of PGIMER receives an average of 1,000 patients daily and almost 95% of them need to take these tests. (HT File Photo)
The tests are part of routine examinations, advised for the assessment of patients’ vision status and deciding the appropriate treatment.

The Advanced Eye Centre receives an average of 1,000 patients daily and almost 95% of them need to take these tests. As such, the process to pay the fee before getting examined was excessively time-consuming, requiring patients to stand in long queues, said officials.

Dr SS Pandav, professor and head, Advanced Eye Centre, said, “We are committed to providing the best possible care to patients while ensuring their convenience and affordability.”

“To make services at the centre more accessible and convenient, we have increased the number of online registrations, introduced a token system to better manage queues at registration counters, introduced appointment system, and digitised OPD and clinical records,” said Dr Pandav.

